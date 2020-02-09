Bryan Aquatic Center closure extended

The following news release was issued by the city of Bryan on Sunday:

The Bryan Aquatic Center will not open after renovations as originally planned on Monday, Feb. 10. Instead, the pool will remain closed through Feb. 16 and reopen on Monday, Feb. 17.

The City of Bryan closed the BAC to make accessibility improvements to the parking lot and locker rooms, but the contractor ran into unexpected issues during the renovation process and needs additional time to complete the improvements.

We apologize for any inconvenience this additional closure may cause, and we appreciate your patience.