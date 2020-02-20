Bryan Assistant Police Chief arrested for assault has prior assault conviction

A Bryan Assistant Police Chief arrested this week for assault causing bodily injury has been convicted of that crime before.

47-year-old Wayland Rawls turned himself in Wednesday after the Texas Rangers investigated an incident that happened between Rawls and another man on Feb. 8 at a school fundraiser event. Witnesses said Rawls punched the man several times in the head and body causing injuries.

KBTX has been taking a closer look at Rawls' background.

We've learned Rawls was convicted of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury in Harris County back in 1991.

16 years later, KBTX was there as Rawls was promoted to Assistant Chief in October 2007.

Bryan's Police Chief Eric Buske has refused interview requests Wednesday and Thursday but will speak publicly Tuesday at 2 P.M. for the first time since the arrest of their Assistant Police Chief Wayland Rawls

Rawls turned himself in 10 days after the Texas Rangers investigated an assault that happened in Downtown Bryan.

KBTX reviewed recent arrest records and found most of those assault suspects were arrested within a couple of days.

We asked Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott about the process. He said there was no special treatment on his part signing the misdemeanor arrest warrant this week.

"Usually with police officers, they don't just go show up at the door and arrest them," said John Quinn, a Defense Attorney in Bryan.

"They call them and say, 'Hey we have a warrant. Why don’t you come turn yourself in? We’ll meet you at the jail or at the police station or wherever' and then he’s processed in. He’s allowed to bail out and then he’s going to end up being set for court," said Quinn.

Quinn also briefly served as a police officer in Virginia.

Quinn said officers have a challenge when it involves one of their own. Rawls claimed he reacted after the other man put his hands up and touched him in the face. Witnesses interviewed for the investigation said the attack appeared unprovoked. Quinn said Rawls has a right to defend himself, but law enforcement has to determine if there is a crime.

"Whether those defenses apply or not is something a police officer is going to have to decide and that's difficult to do, so I could see them wanting to get a prosecutor to weigh in on that instead of just making the decision themselves. That to me justifies the delay in not just arresting him right after it happened," said Quinn.

Quinn says having an outside investigation is typical for these cases.

"The Rangers are supposed to be the cream of the crop as far as the law enforcement goes in Texas. So I really do think they're going to do their job and find out what really happened and we'll go from there," said Quinn.

Rawls if out of jail after posting $4,000 bond Wednesday.