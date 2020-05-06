Bryan CDAC asks for feedback on COVID-related amendments

The City of Bryan is looking for feedback on pandemic-related program changes.

The Community Development Advisory Committee is hearing public comment at a 3 p.m. virtual meeting Wednesday. Residents can email comments ahead of that time to communitydevelopmentweb@bryantx.gov to be considered during the meeting.

CDAC is collecting public comment on the following “substantial amendments” per the city’s website:

Revising and updating the Citizen Participation Plan to include additional language regarding current and future disasters and pandemics as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); reducing the public notice and public comment periods; and providing for the use of virtual public meetings for social distancing, when appropriate. This amendment also increases the amount of funds that can be reallocated before a substantial amendment is required from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Revising the City of Bryan’s 2015-2019 5-Year Consolidated Plan to include as a goal statement the creation of a disaster/pandemic response plan, including policies and procedures to address the local impact of these types of catastrophes, as allowed by HUD guidance, waivers and/or streamlined regulations.

Revising the City of Bryan’s 2019 Annual Action Plan to enable the city to receive and administer $494,864 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding from HUD. Eligible activities could include assistant low- and moderate-income households with rental assistance for up to three months, food programs, business assistance to retain low- and moderate-income employees, and support of other COVID-19 response services.

This funding and any additional CDBG funding that may be available to the city by HUD through the CARES Act will be used for the same purposes of the initial allocations – to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate assistance to eligible businesses, agencies, households and people economically impacted by the virus.

Reprogramming $75,000 of FY 2019-2020 HOME major rehabilitation/reconstruction program funding to establish a new FY 2019-2020 tenant-based rental assistance program in response to COVID-19 and use HOME waivers for the funded program.

No votes will happen today. All of these amendments are subject to the approval of the Bryan City Council and the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

The CDAC will participate in the meeting via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in-person comments cannot be accommodated. Members of the public can submit comments in the following ways:

• Before the meeting: Submit comments regarding agenda items only in writing via email to communitydevelopmentweb@bryantx.gov. CDAC members will review these comments during the meeting.

• During or after the meeting: Submit comments for the public hearings on the substantial amendments by calling (979) 209-5175 or emailing communitydevelopmentweb@bryantx.gov through May 11.