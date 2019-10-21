Bryan CTE complex recieves $32,000 for student OSHA training

Students at the Bryan Career and Technical Education complex are getting an extra boost for their future careers.

Monday during the Bryan ISD school board meeting, Texas Mutual Workers Compensation Insurance made a $32,000 contribution to the CTE students.

The money will pay for students to receive their OSHA 30 certification.

“We know that CTE facilities across Texas are going to be the breeding ground of the workforce of tomorrow. So it's important to Texas Mutual that they learn what they're going to be doing safely, in addition to being skilled,” said Peppia Gates with Texas Mutual Workers Compensation Insurance.

The OSHA certification will give students a leg up when looking to land a job after they graduate high school.

