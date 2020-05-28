Bryan, Caldwell Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley reopening June 1

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is planning to reopen on June 1, according to the organization.
The clubs closed on March 13, hoping to reopen weeks later. The COVID-19 pandemic kept them from reopening any sooner.
Out of an abundance of caution, the organization said they are only accepting 75 members at this time. Membership will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis. Bryan and Caldwell units will be served through the Central Unit in Bryan, according to the organization.
Click here for more information on how to become a member.
Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley CEO Tiffany Parker and staff worked to draft safety protocols, get the necessary equipment and training to reopen the club, according to a press release.