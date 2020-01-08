Bryan City Council approves changes for BTU board

Bryan Texas Utilities has made some changes to who can serve on their board.

At the city council's recent monthly meeting the council approved changes that will ease restrictions on who can serve on the board.

Previously board members for the utility needed qualifications like a legal, CPA or other technical backgrounds.

But that's made it hard to find candidates.

Board members will also now be allowed to live outside of the City of Bryan if they are a customer in the rural service area or are a BTU customer through their work.

"For consistency purposes the council really wanted to just be able to appoint whoever they thought was the most qualified candidate. Without having the board have to go through the recommendation process. So that's a significant change; the board will no longer recommend to the council their replacements. The council will just select them," said Gary Miller, BTU General Manager.

The new changes took effect last month. The current board won't be replaced.