Bryan City Council approves contracts for Regional Park

Tuesday the Bryan City Council approved a design contract for the Regional Park with Mitchell and Morgan L.L.P that is not to exceed more than $2,622,795.05.

A second contract was approved with Palasota Contracting to add a deceleration lane on Villa Maria Road for the entrance into the Regional Park for an amount not to exceed more than $152,930.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says these contracts are another step forward to completing the park.

"We've made some promises that we're going to listen and get these things done, that the overwhelming majority of those involved in the process gave us feedback on. So it does feel good to start executing on the wishes of the citizens," said Nelson.

