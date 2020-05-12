Bryan City Council approves funding contracts for Midtown Regional Park

The Bryan City Council is moving forward with funding for the Travis Bryan Midtown Regional Park.

Tuesday they approved more than $1 million in contracts at their council meeting. It included items from construction work to a consulting agreement. Work at the site already started earlier this spring.

Bryan's Mayor Andrew Nelson said they are moving full steam ahead with the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The council also created a separate fund for money related to the park project. The Mayor said that fund will also help with transparency.

"We’re creating a fund to place those bonds so that anyone who wants to see what's going on including council can just look at the fund," said Nelson.

In January the council approved more than $59 million in bonds for the park.

The council approved using $719,000 from that bond for a stormwater detention and sediment control pond.

They also approved a $343,000 consulting services agreement for the park.

“Sports Facilities Management, they usually look at these big projects and make them successful," said Nelson, as he talked about the company they were considering for consulting.

Residents like Jack Miller, who lives near the park, worry about construction during the coronavirus pandemic

"It seems kind of like maybe this is the wrong time to be talking about this. There are pandemic problems that are coming up like we have local businesses now that are in fairly dire straits," he said.

"Since we’re in a pandemic it worries me," said Miller.

Mayor Nelson said the money for this project has already been approved before COVID-19.

“Well, we already got the bonds for this specific purpose before COVID-19. We got them at the best rates so there’s a lot of infrastructures we’re doing," said Nelson.

"I really wish we didn’t have this COVID-19 pandemic that the world wasn't dealing with it but at least when it comes to this park it shouldn't be disrupting too much," he said.

The park will include an amphitheater, improvements at the lake, a Big Shots golf center, and an indoor sports venue for things including options like basketball and volleyball.

The council also took action approving the final recommendations for the Midtown Area Plan.

"We’re really excited about Midtown and we recognize that the community is as well and just keep an eye out for the upcoming elements and implementation recommendations from the plan," said Lindsay Hackett, a City of Bryan Project Planner.

Those city plans for the Midtown area were released to the public in February for review.

NEWS RELEASE BY THE CITY OF BRYAN:

As a result of more than 18 months of community outreach, economic research, stakeholder feedback sessions, and problem solving, the Bryan City Council approved adopting the Midtown Area Plan at its May 12, 2020 meeting.

The plan, which is available at bryantx.gov/midtown, recommends two broad strategies to guide development in Bryan’s Midtown area: investment in the South College Avenue corridor and using an incremental approach to infill development of adjacent streets and properties.

The plan calls for coordinated public and private investment at five “catalytic” sites to build upon the success of the renovations to College Main Street and South College Avenue. These catalytic project designs are examples to start the conversation of what could be built on each site. The intent is to stitch the entire length of the corridor together and to stimulate and support new development within Midtown.

Midtown is subject to substantial housing demand from students, young professionals and retirees. When that existing demand is bolstered by planned public investments such as the Travis Bryan Midtown Park and the catalytic projects, the city will need a more efficient and accessible development process.

While the plan itself, does not adopt any zoning changes, it does detail a novel technique — pattern zoning — that creates an opt-in expedited permitting program that uses new site design guidelines, licensed architecture and pre-approved plans. It also recommends several changes to current codes and processes and new rules allowing cottage courtyards on large lots, accessory dwelling units in backyards and modest text amendments to existing policies and procedures.

“Midtown is a prime area for growth and redevelopment in the near future, and we are pleased that we were able to listen to the residents and incorporate their ideas about how they would like to see it develop,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Next Steps

The Midtown Area Plan keeps recommendations as voluntary as possible. All aspects of the plan are either fully voluntary or will not be triggered until the property is developed or redeveloped. Property owners can continue to use their property as-is, as long as they are following existing legal uses.

Now that the Midtown Area Plan has been approved, there are several proposed zoning changes needed to fully implement it. These zoning changes must first be considered by the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council, which is expected to occur in late summer of this year. All pending dates for adoption will be posted on the Midtown website at bryantx.gov/midtown.

Members of the public who have questions about the Midtown Area Plan or proposed zoning changes should contact Project Planner Lindsay Hackett, lhackett@bryantx.gov.