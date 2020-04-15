Bryan City Council delays hotel occupancy tax payments

Every corner of our community has been impacted by the coronavirus shutdown including area hotels.

Tuesday, Bryan City Council approved a measure to postpone hotel occupancy taxes.

Hotels pay these taxes monthly but now won’t have to pay them until December because of COVID-19 slowing down business.

“Our hotels have been so hard hit by the COVID-19 catastrophe so we’re giving them a little bit more cash flow to defer the first three quarter payments,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

During a special meeting last month, College Station City Council approved a similar action to defer hotel occupancy taxes.

Matt Ahmad Manager of Tru by Hilton in Bryan says around this time of year they’re usually at about 60% capacity and they are nowhere near that now.

“We’re running anywhere between 5, 10,15 percent occupancy during the week and barely anything on weekends,” said Ahmad.

Ahmad says the cities taking this action will help out the hotel business during this difficult time.

"Where ever we can save it helps keep the doors open."

