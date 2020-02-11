Bryan Police Department gets positive reviews in annual report

The Bryan Police Department is being commended for the way it handles complaints about racial profiling.

During a workshop meeting on Tuesday the city council got an update on an annual racial profiling report within the city's police force.

Dr. Alex del Carmen is the private consultant that was hired to perform the report. He says it’s obvious no organization can be immune to racial profiling but being transparent and giving the proper training can help prevent it from happening.

“From what I see in terms of numbers, their training and their protocol and their openness to the data that I’ve asked them for, I don't see any issues here, I see they are working hard to try and prevent it from happening,” said Carmen.

Carmen says within the last year the department has received two racial profiling complaints but those complaints were found to have no merit.

