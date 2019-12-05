Bryan City Council has special workshop in Dallas area

The Bryan City Council took a trip to North Texas Wednesday for a workshop meeting.

The council visited several places in Dallas and some of the surrounding communities. They toured some urban developments, a city park, businesses, and Roanoke City Hall.

"It was really just a low key almost like a workshop thing to just go and see some of the things that are going on in other communities to give us ideas as we grow as a community here in the Brazos Valley," said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

The trip also looked at how other cities are handling development.

"Well, you can’t always invent all the best things every day, 24 hours a day, in your own community. It’s smart to keep your eyes and ears open for things that are going on not only in your neighbor's area but in regionally, nationally and in other countries," said Nelson.

The mayor said while the event was informal they did have enough members present to make it an official meeting and had to schedule a workshop for legal reasons.

