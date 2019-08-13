Bryan City Council holds workshop, discusses proposed budget

Bryan City Council met on Tuesday to discuss the proposed budget during a workshop.

"We're looking at the budget to make sure we're taking care of our citizens, being prudent with their money, and making sure this is a wonderful community to live," said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

In the coming weeks, the city will hold public hearings to seek citizen input:

August 27, 2019Public hearing on Proposed Budget; First Reading of Ordinance to adopt budget

September 10, 2019 First public hearing on tax rate; Second Reading of Ordinance to Adopt Budget

September 17, 2019Second public hearing on tax rate; First reading of Tax Rate Ordinance

The City of Bryan expects to collect more property tax in Fiscal Year 2020, but not through an increase in the property tax rate.

The tax rate will stay the same at 0.629 percent; however, total taxable property values have increased, translating to a 6.6 percent increase in property tax revenue.

That isn't the only tax revenue projected to increase. Sales tax revenue is expected to go up 8.7 percent while the hotel occupancy (HOT) tax is projected to bring in 15 percent more than Fiscal Year 2019.

For the full budget proposal for the City of Bryan's Fiscal Year 2020, see the Related Links.