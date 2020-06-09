Bryan City Council looking at tax rate with disaster provisions

The Bryan City Council is looking at the city tax rate at their meeting happening Tuesday evening.

They and other local governments are anticipating shortfalls next year due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. Revenues have dropped for things like sales tax and hotel occupancy tax.

At the meeting, the city is getting an update keeping its tax rate the same at 6.2999 cents per $100 of valuation. But they want to increase the rate on total property valuations to eight percent.

The legislature addressed property tax reform last session requiring voter approval over 3.5%. But there is a provision for disasters like COVID-19.

"If a city or county was in a disaster declaration in that year, we’re basically allowed to use the 8% voter approval tax rate instead of the 3.5%. We don’t anticipate that there will be any increase to the tax rate but it’s less likely that we would have to reduce the tax rate," said Joe Hegwood, Bryan Chief Financial Officer.

He sees leaner times ahead and higher valuations on property can help offset some of their losses.

"We’re definitely going to see a downward trend in revenues. Just how much, it’s hard to say," said Hegwood.

"When the legislature put in the provision about if it was declared emergency, they probably had in mind floods and hurricanes and tornadoes, may not have thought about pandemics, but it still fits because it still is a declared emergency," said Jim Gaines, Texas A&M Real Estate Center Chief Economist.

Gaines said he's not surprised the city is using this method to maintain some of its revenue. He said while the tax rate may stay the same, you'll pay more if your valuations have gone up.

"Revenue generation and revenues for all the local governments, cities, counties across the board are going to be really stretched this year and into next year... Until all of the economic recovery can come into place," said Gaines.

"We’re seeing a drop this year in sales tax revenues. We are in the middle of it. We don’t know what the extent is but we’re projecting from $2 million to $5 million less than we would annually get in sales taxes. So to help mitigate the risks associated with those loss in revenues this resolution allows us to maintain the same tax rate," said Hegwood.

"We want to get back to a thriving city as we have been," he said.

Gaines said the property values are fairly stabilized with numbers that were set before the virus hit our area in late March.

In July, Bryan city staff will present the new fiscal year's budget to council. Tuesday night's council meeting started at 5:30 and is via teleconference.

City staff tell us the option for the 8% valuation was approved at the meeting Tuesday. Actual adoption of the tax rate and valuation rate will be adopted later in the budget process.