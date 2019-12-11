Bryan City Council moves forward with funding for regional park

The City of Bryan is sharing more details after City Council approved the contract of obligation to fund the city’s regional park Tuesday night.

The 59 million dollars will go towards multiple different aspects of the construction of the park.

Currently, if you drive down Villa Maria Road in Bryan, you can see the first phase of construction, the deceleration lane. That lane will eventually lead to Bomber Drive, which will be the road leading into the park.

The city is also working on an updated master plan, reconstructed Travis Park fields, lake rehabilitation, an outer loop trail, and detention and desilting ponds.

Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker says that in 2020, the city plans to begin the formal design of the sports and events center, along with more potential additions like an amphitheater or grand lawn. The city also plans to have an updated master plan.

Walker says their end goal is to bring a park to the community that will attract tournaments and special events, while also giving citizens a quality of life benefit.

