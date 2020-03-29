Bryan City Council to discuss, possibly act on local relief fund for small businesses

In a video conference Monday evening, local leaders will discuss a relief fund to help Bryan businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19.

Members of the Bryan City Council have organized a special meeting to discuss and possibly act on an agreement to help fund the Brazos Valley Community Relief Fund. The agreement would provide a matching grant of up to $500,000.

According to the agenda, "Small businesses will be able to apply for payroll assistance programs with these funds to help keep workers employed. Grant funding also will be available for community nonprofits that provide services for residents urgently needing food, rent, utility assistance, and medical care at this time. These funds require dollar-for-dollar private-sector matching funds, and must be used specifically to serve the City of Bryan small businesses."

The meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Suddenlink Channel 16 or the City’s website at www.bryantx.gov

