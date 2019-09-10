Bryan city council tours improvements at Coulter Airfield

The City of Bryan is considering additional improvements at Coulter Airfield.

City council members toured the airport Tuesday, had lunch and saw some of the new hangar space and recent improvements. The city is considering future improvements like extending the runway to accommodate more air traffic.

"Over the last several years we've put in a lot of money into this airport and the economic impact is good for the community and it's just nice to see what's going on out here," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

The city started managing the day to day operations of the airfield in April 2010.