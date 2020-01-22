Bryan, College Station selected as finalists to host national softball championship

Bryan and College Station are being considered to host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Softball World Series in 2021 and 2022.

"We're going up against communities not in Texas, but all over the nation and to be a finalist is a great opportunity for Bryan College Station," said Powell.

Dominique Powell with BCS Sports and Events says if they're chosen, the seven-day competition will be hosted just after Memorial Day at Davis Diamond on Texas A&M's campus.

"It's a huge deal to have, not only ten teams in town for seven to ten days, but also having their families in town experiencing Bryan College Station; staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, visiting all our fun attractions. So having the opportunity to showcase that to a national audience is something we're so excited about," said Powell.

He says based on previous destinations that have hosted the championship, this event could bring an estimated $370,000 to the community during a time when students aren't in town. Powell says this will provide a great marketing opportunity to the area.

"That $370,000 goes a lot further in time where there may be a football game going on or Parents Weekend or things like that. So when it's a slower time for the community, this is the exact time when we want events like this," Powell said.

Powell says an NAIA representative will be in BCS next month to tour the area and facilities before an official decision is made.

At this time, he says they're unaware of the other community competing to host the championship, but that we should know the NAIA's final decision by March.