Bryan-College Station to be featured on C-SPAN Cities Tour

The history of Bryan-College Station will be highlighted on national TV.

C-Span Cities Tour has been in town for the past two days. C-Span travels the country to feature the literary life and history of American cities on Book TV (on C-SPAN2) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

In BCS, they visited the Corps of Cadets and Kyle Field and learned about the 12th man. They also went to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

At the Bush Library, some of the exhibits their highlighting is the exhibit on Sully and the memorial to President George H W Bush.

On the literature side C-Span sat down with author and professor Jim Olsen about his book "To Catch a Spy."

Bryan-College Station weekend April 18-19, 2020 --literary programming on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Suddenlink channel 27) and history programming on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Suddenlink channel 379). C-SPAN is available in Bryan-College Station on Suddenlink channel 26.

