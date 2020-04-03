Bryan, College Station following Gov. Abbott's order, not extending municipal orders

The cities of Bryan and College Station are choosing not to extend the current municipal shelter-in-place orders, due to expire April 7.

Instead, Mayors Andrew Nelson of Bryan and Karl Mooney of College Station say they will enforce the statewide ordinance enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 31 through April 30.

“We spoke and agreed that we would align with the statewide order, which means there is no reason to have a separate ordinance,” said Nelson.

Meanwhile, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has extended the county’s shelter-in-order through April 30, revising the order to line up with Gov. Abbott’s executive order.

See the video player above for a conversation with the Twin Cities mayors about the decision.

