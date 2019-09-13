Bryan FFA hosts clay shoot fundraiser

Bryan High School's FFA is hosting a fun clay shoot to help raise money for the club.

The Bryan FFA 2019 Sporting Clay Shoot will be on Saturday, November 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event will be at Boswell Porter 4-H Shooting Range.

Tickets to the clay shoot are $150 per shooter and include 100 clay targets at ten different stations. They also include a hamburger lunch.

There will be awards for Best Male, Female, and Student Shooter with four-member team awards for 1st through 3rd place.

All ages are welcome. Organizers ask that participants bring eye and ear protection and wear close-toed shoes.

All proceeds benefit Bryan FFA members. To sign up, follow the link in the related links section of this page.