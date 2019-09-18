Bryan Fire Department awarded grant to protect firefighters

The Bryan Fire Department is receiving more than $101,000 in grant money from FEMA.

Fire Chief Randy McGregor said the money will help them protect their firefighters better.

They plan to add a new exhaust system to remove diesel fumes from their garage area, as well as limit exposure to toxins in their gear room by adding air purifiers.

"Cancer is a very, very big topic right now in the fire service. It's, cancer's, at alarming rates for firefighters right now, so we're trying to do everything we can to reduce exposures to contaminants and such," said McGregor.

The fire department said a date hasn't been set for installing the new equipment. They hope to have it in as quickly as possible.