Without sprinkler systems, recent home fires have been more destructive

In just one week, eight devastating fires have destroyed multiple homes across the Brazos Valley.

Even with this recent fire activity, local fire marshals say they are not seeing an increase in the number of fires, rather, an increase in how destructive they are.

Bryan Fire Marshal Marc McFeron says they are noticing these bigger fires have one thing in common: no sprinkler system.

"For a fire to develop from its initial stage to a flashover condition to where the whole room is involved, it only takes about two to three minutes now. Usually, that one sprinkler head is going to contain most fires,” said McFeron.

According to Bryan city codes, not every apartment or home is required by law to have these systems.

"With existing buildings, they are grandfathered under the codes they were under when they were built,” said City of Bryan Chief Building Officer Gregory Cox.

Cox says that with the current codes in place, housing built before 2010 is up to code even without sprinklers. Now, any newly built apartment that is more than two stories high is required to install them.

"It is for the safety of the current occupants and first responders making the building safer with additional layers of protection,” said Cox.

McFeron says adding one of these systems can make a small accidental fire less destructive.

"They're good systems, reliable systems. They’re going to protect your house,” McFeron said.

The City of Bryan says they are currently looking into adopting a new code this summer.

