Bryan and Hearne ISD address coronavirus fears

Coronavirus fears continue to grow as cases increase in the U.S. and in the state of Texas. With the recent confirmed cases in the Houston area, parents here in the Brazos Valley are beginning to get concerned.

Bryan ISD and Hearne ISD have recently contacted parents through email. Both school districts stress that COVID-19 is not a threat in the area at this time. They also confirmed they are in communication with the Brazos County Health District and are taking guidance from them on ways to protect children at the school.

In the emails, the school districts provided precautions against COVID-19.

“The best precautions for COVID-19 are the same as any other airborne illness, such as Influenza. Please encourage your children to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth, and cover their mouth and nose with a tissue, their sleeve, or their elbow anytime they cough or sneeze and to not share food while at lunch. While these suggestions seem simple, they are the best protection against airborne illnesses,” said Bryan ISD Superintendent, Christie Whitbeck.

The superintendents of both Bryan ISD and Hearne ISD ended the email with hopes of families enjoying their spring break but keeping the general health precautions listed above in mind.

A later email from Whitbeck at Bryan ISD updated parents on additional information the school received from the Texas Education Agency. Whitbeck acknowledged this new information will unlikely affect many families, the desire to have the families fully informed about precautions against COVID-19.

The TEA informed all school districts that all students enrolling from Level 3 countries will have to say home for 14 days before being allowed to enter Texas schools. The Level 3 countries are identified as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Additionally, Bryan ISD will exercise the dame restrictions for students and staff that have travelled to the Level 3 countries.

Any family affected by these new restrictions should contact the office of the child's campus to receive detailed instructions beginning Monday, Mar. 16.

