The Bryan High School Choir is preparing for its annual Feast of Carols.

The royal evening of merriment features holiday songs and a full-course meal fit for a king.

There are several nights you can attend on December 12-14 and 16 at 6:15 p.m. at the Blue Campus Common.

The Feast of Carols is by reservation only and tickets are $20 per person.

For tickets or more information, visit bryanhighchoir.com.