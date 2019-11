The Bryan High School Orchestra is putting on a visual performance with its annual Electric Light Show Concert.

There are two shows on Saturday, December 7 at 2:30 & 4:30 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.

The 70-piece orchestra will be performing Trans-Siberian style holiday music with while a light show dazzles the audience.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bryanhighorchestratx.