The Bryan High School Viking Theatre is kicking off its season with a series of One Act plays.

Classics with Character: An Evening of One Act Plays will take place on four nights--October 17, 18, 19, & 21--at 7:00 p.m.

On each night, students will perform in two back-to-back plays as different characters.

Tickets are $15 and no children under 10-years-old will be allowed entry.

For more information about Viking Theatre, visit bhsvikingtheatre.com.