Bryan High School alumni giving back to the community

Nearly a decade ago a group of Bryan High School graduates decided to create an all-class reunion.

“A lot of people have five-year reunions and can’t make those and this give everybody an opportunity to come back every year,” said Greg Banta, class of 1990.

Banta says the last few years they’ve done things a little differently. At each reunion, they’re no raising money for different organizations around the Brazos Valley.

This year $500 was donated to Scotty’s House and the American Legion Honor Guard for military funerals. An addition $1,000 was donated to the Lester Banks Scholarship fund.

To top it all off toys were donated to Bryan Police Department’s Blue Angel Tree.

“The entry fee to get into our class reunion was a toy and the toys we gave to Bryan PD which they gave to the angel tree,” said Banta.

Banta says the group hopes to continue growing and invites any Bryan High School alumni to join them the day before Thanksgiving at Yesterdays Bar and Grill.

