Bryan High School students prepare to debut Hairspray musical

Bryan High School’s Fine Arts Department has been preparing for months for the biggest performance of the year.

Since October the theater and choir students have been rehearsing the musical Hairspray.

More than 40 students signed up to act and run things behind the stage.

The students will share their hard work with the community members starting Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.

They’ll perform Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

