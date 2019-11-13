Bryan High Theatre preparing for radio Christmas play "A Christmas Carol"

Bryan High School Viking Theatre is preparing for their live radio version of “A Christmas Carol” that will debut at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan on December 3-7.

The classic play has a 1940’s twist, where the cast showcases their skills with their voices. There are two separate casts of five people where each cast member is assigned multiple different characters. There will also be Foley artists creating their own sound effects for the play.

Senior at Bryan High School and cast member, Lara Cohen said there multiple reasons why you should come to the show.

“The entire performance is very different than traditional theatre,” said Cohen. “It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before.”

Director of Bryan High Viking Theatre, Jacob Justice said it is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.

“Come start a new tradition with us, and join us for this radio show,” said Justice. “You won’t be sorry, and it’s at the Queen, so there’s something nostalgic about it; it’s truly a special thing.”

Tickets are $15, and you can buy tickets online and see showtimes by going to the link attached in the Related Links section.