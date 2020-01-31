Bryan High color guard team heading to World Championships

For the second year in a row, the Bryan High School color guard team is performing in the World Championships.

"If you've ever been to a football game in the fall and you see the marching band with the flags on the field, that's us," said Bryan High color guard Coach Marie DeBellis.

When the football season ends, their new season starts, Winter Guard.

During their winter guard season, the team travels around Texas performing in multiple competitions. They competed in the Texas Color Guard Circuit competition in Spring, Texas, and received first place.

DeBellis said this year's team is unique.

"This year we're going to Ohio for the World Championships, and this team is so special because they've worked so hard," said DeBellis.

Team Captain Zakeriya Pettus said this trip to Ohio is going to be huge.

"Nationals are a big thing in our world," said Pettus. "In the color guard world, everybody wants to perform in the Dayton Arena."

With the big stage waiting for them in April, Pettus said her team has poured everything into this performance.

"We practice three hours after school, and then on Saturdays, we have ten-hour camps sometimes," said Pettus.

In her eyes, it's all worth it. Pettus is most excited about taking the floor with her 22 teammates.

"I love these girls to death; you can always depend on your teammates to be there," said Pettus.

Pettus said they couldn't do it without Coach DeBellis.

"She not only pushes us to do our best in practice but life in general," Pettus said.

"I know that whatever the outcome is in the end, I know that they're going to work to their best ability because they have the heart for it," said DeBellis.

The Color Guard World Championships are from Apr. 1-4. Before they head to Ohio, the team will also be competing in the state championships on Mar. 28, held in Reed Arena.