Bryan High dance team gearing up for next year with virtual tryouts

High school sports have been put on hold this spring because of COVID-19. But that's not stopping athletes from getting ready for the next school year.

This is the time of year when tryouts would be held for the Shy-Annes drill team at Bryan High.

Athletes like Catie Incardona didn’t know whether COVID-19 was going to change that.

“One of the first things I thought was what are we going to do about tryouts,” said Incardona.

Taylor Torres, director of the Shy-Annes, says she wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop them from gearing up for next year.

“The kids needed some normalcy in their life,” said Torres.

Like many others, she turned to technology for help.

“We had a whole lot of different options that we could have them audition virtually,” said Torres.

Incardona and more than 40 other students recorded their auditions and submitted them online.

“They had to perform a leap, a toe touch, a pirouette,” said Torres.

It wasn’t just about technique. The students had to teach themselves a dance routine by watching a video demonstration.

“It was a little bit of a struggle just finding a space and figuring out the dances in a video instead of being able to ask questions in real life,” said Incardona.

Incardona has made the team for a second year in a row and says she’s glad to have something to look forward to.

“It’s just giving me hope that we will return to normal eventually,” said Incardona.

In the next couple of weeks, Bryan High will also hold virtual cheerleader and mascot tryouts.

