Bryan High music directors host send-off for seniors

Bryan High School music directors held a send-off for its seniors Wednesday evening in light of their annual banquet being canceled due to COVID-19.

The seniors and their families decorated their cars and lined up in the parking lot to receive a sign, blanket, and other traditional senior givings

from their directors.

The directors say they wanted to do this as a way to provide some closure for the students and their families despite the unfortunate circumstances.

Madisen Scarborough says she's grateful her directors did this for them.

"We were able to celebrate our senior year even though we didn't get to have a lot of it, but we are celebrating and this is really nice to be able to come together and do stuff like this. I'm grateful I got to see everyone, at least one last time," said Scarborough.

The directors say they would still like to find a way to formally honor the seniors this summer since they were unable to hold their banquet.

