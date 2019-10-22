Bryan ISD extends AggieTERM program

At a Bryan ISD board meeting on Monday, the committee decided to extend a program that partners with Texas A&M University education students, AggieTERM.

“AggieTERM is a clinical teaching experience,” said Texas A&M senior, Brittani Horn. “It’s an organization that helps us get more experience before we become full-time teachers.”

At the beginning of the 2020 - 2021 school year, 11 Texas A&M senior education students will be chosen for the program.

The 11 students spend a full year in a classroom for their residency, compared to the standard residency length of one semester. During this year-long program, students receive a $15,000 stipend in return. As a participant of the program, you must also commit three years to Bryan ISD after you graduate.

Only eight weeks into the program and Texas A&M is making moves to expand the program to 21 students.

“This will include more teachers and more areas of certification for the coming year,” said Bryan ISD Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra.

On top of this, the grant will also be reaching out to Bryan high school students.

“We’re going to be reaching out to our students who are interested in pursuing a teaching career, where we will be giving them opportunities to partner with Texas A&M University while they’re in high school to begin that path to attain teaching credentials,” said Ybarra.

Ybarra said this program has one motto.

“Grow with us while you’re in college so that you can thrive with us when you’re employed.”

This year the students are at three different elementary schools, but in 2020, the 21 students will be spread out to more schools, grades, and areas of certification.