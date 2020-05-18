Bryan ISD board members finalize sale of former Admininstration Building

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees finalized the sale of the Travis Education Support Center during the school board meeting Monday night. It's also the district's former Administration Building.

The building sale to College Station-based company "Computers, Electronics, Office, ETC. LTD" was approved at a May 4 board workshop.

The school board also approved roofing projects for Neal Elementary and the SFA Middle School library.

Kimberly Giesenschlag was also unanimously approved as principal of Stephen F. Austin Middle School at Monday’s meeting.

