Bryan ISD announced that beginning Monday, April 13, the "Grab and Go" meal schedule will change.

Meals will be distributed on Monday and Thursday only. However, on Monday families will receive three days of meals, and on Thursday families will receive two days of meals.

Meals will continue to be distributed from all five sites, from

1:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Children must be in the vehicle when parents are picking up the meals.