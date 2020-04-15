Bryan ISD announces new graduation dates

Bryan ISD has announced new graduation dates and times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All graduations will be at Merrill Green Stadium. The dates below represent the original time frame with some slight adjustments in days and times:

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 8:00 p.m. Mary Catherine Harris High School

Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:00 p.m. Bryan Collegiate High School

Friday, May 22, 2020 8:00 p.m. Travis Bryan High School

Saturday, May 23, 2020 8:00 p.m. James Earl Rudder High School

Sunday, May 24, 2020 Rain Make-up for any school as needed

Alternate Dates: All graduations at Merrill Green Stadium:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:00 p.m. Mary Catherine Harris High School

Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:00 p.m. Bryan Collegiate High School

Friday, June 26, 2020 8:00 p.m. Travis Bryan High School

Saturday, June 27, 2020 8:00 p.m. James Earl Rudder High School

Sunday, June 28, 2020 Rain Make-up for any school as needed

Project graduations will follow graduations as originally planned.

Additionally, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says they are working on alternate prom dates.

The district says this year is also the first class of Bryan ISD graduates who will be allowed to decorate their graduation caps. However, there are some guidelines and students must submit their design for approval.

A link to the rules can be found in the Related Links section on this page. Submissions must be in by May 11.