Bryan ISD announces new graduation dates

BRYAN, Tex, (KBTX) -- Bryan ISD has announced new graduation dates and times amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All graduations will be at Merrill Green Stadium. The dates below represent the original time frame with some slight adjustments in days and times:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 8:00 p.m. Mary Catherine Harris High School
Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:00 p.m. Bryan Collegiate High School
Friday, May 22, 2020 8:00 p.m. Travis Bryan High School
Saturday, May 23, 2020 8:00 p.m. James Earl Rudder High School
Sunday, May 24, 2020 Rain Make-up for any school as needed
Alternate Dates: All graduations at Merrill Green Stadium:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:00 p.m. Mary Catherine Harris High School
Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:00 p.m. Bryan Collegiate High School
Friday, June 26, 2020 8:00 p.m. Travis Bryan High School
Saturday, June 27, 2020 8:00 p.m. James Earl Rudder High School
Sunday, June 28, 2020 Rain Make-up for any school as needed
Project graduations will follow graduations as originally planned.
Additionally, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says they are working on alternate prom dates.
The district says this year is also the first class of Bryan ISD graduates who will be allowed to decorate their graduation caps. However, there are some guidelines and students must submit their design for approval.
A link to the rules can be found in the Related Links section on this page. Submissions must be in by May 11.