Bryan ISD approves sale of former admin building, seeks waiver on canceled classes

Bryan ISD trustees approved a $2.45 million sale of the district's former administration building on Monday.

In a virtual meeting, the trustees agreed to sell the property to Computers, Electronics, Offices, Etc. They plan to move in by July or early August.

"It's going to be a benefit to the school district just to put that extra money in the bank right now and into our fund balance for the future," said Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck.

"Especially as we go into another legislative year. It could be very lean but also to the community in Bryan to have a business, good business for the Bryan economy," she continued.

The sale had been part of plans after a large bond several years ago. The school district moved its administrative offices to the former SFA Middle School in 2018 following bond improvements. The property was no longer needed.

The district will relocate special education staff that had still been working in the building to Milam Elementary later this year. Bryan ISD first listed the Texas Avenue property back in February and was required to offer it to public charter schools offering enrollment within their boundaries.

There weren't any takers so the bidding was opened up to the public.

The district also approved a new principal for Rudder High School. Trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint a 20-year veteran educator to the top spot at the high school. Rachel Layton has been with BISD all 20 years of her career. Read more about her here.

The school board also approved a waiver with the Texas Education Agency because of in-person classes being canceled the rest of the year. Those days now won't have to be made up. Whitbeck said they are looking at summer school options but still waiting on guidance from the state.



Graduation has been pushed to the end of June. The district planned to hold the event outside at Merrill Green Stadium. They are also looking at dates in July as an option.

Trustees also heard an update on how online instruction was going for the district.

"Yesterday we reached an all-time high for Schoology students logged in. We hit the 95% mark and so that is quite something," Whitbeck said.

Whitbeck talked about the impact COVID-19 has had on school business.

"I couldn't be more proud of the teachers in this district for literally learning a whole way to teach on their own, independently having to learn it through technology themselves," she said.

The district also approved a waiver for CPR training for seniors. They normally are required to have that.