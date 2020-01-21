Bryan ISD board members approve 2020 bond election

Bryan ISD board members have approved a 2020 election bond.

In May the district will ask taxpayers to vote yes on a $175 million bond they say will go toward construction projects for the growing district.

“It’s going to take us to the next four to five years. We’ve mapped that out. We believe that with our facilities and our growth, we should be good. Now, that’s barring something unforeseen,” said Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Bryan ISD Superintendent.

The bond committee has created five categories for the 2020 bond projects. Those categories include safety and security, priority maintenance, fine arts improvements, land purchase, and new construction and additions.

Mark McCall, school board president, says one of the biggest projects, if approved will be the construction of a third intermediate school.

“It didn’t take us long to figure out that we’re going to need a new intermediate school really quick. That was reflected in parent surveys as well as being on the intermediate school campuses,” said McCall.

District leaders say last year’s bond is addressing maintenance for current buildings and transportation updates like new buses.

Whitbeck says if approved the tax rate is expected to go up less than one cent.

