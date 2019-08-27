Bryan ISD budget and tax rate approved for 2019-2020 school year

On Tuesday evening, The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved the budget and tax rate for the 2019-2020 school year.

The budget for the next school year is $188,752,336. Some additions to this year's budget include salary increases for faculty, staffing for all-day PreK, and a new substitute teacher program.

The new tax rate is now $1.27 per $100 valuation. Last year, the rate was $1.34.

"Our rate is actually going down $.07 this year and that was mandated by the legislature so it's compressed. The rates in the maintenance and operations rate will go from $1.06 to $0.99 and then our debt rate will remain the same at $0.99 so hopefully we can save some tax dollars as well as do good things for Bryan ISD with our budget," said Kevin Beesaw, the Assistant Superintendent for Business Services at Bryan ISD.

The budget and tax rate will go into effect on September 1.