Bryan ISD, citing shelter-in-place, to remain closed through April 10

Bryan ISD will remain closed through Friday, April 10.

The announcement was made Monday night following news of a shelter-in-place order for all of Brazos County.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said, "Following the shelter in place initiated by Brazos County and the City of Bryan, I've made the decision to keep Bryan ISD closed through Friday, April 10, 2020."

"The earliest return to school would be Monday, April 13, 2020. This decision was made with guidance from the Brazos County Health District and other community leaders as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19."

According to Bryan ISD's Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, more than 10,000 people filled out the district's technology survey and they'll be passing out Chromebooks to parents Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER SENT TO BRYAN ISD PARENTS

We checked with College Station Station ISD to see if they had made a similar decision to extend the school closure. We're told the district is looking at what the shelter-in-place means for their expected return date.

