Bryan ISD finding new ways to highlight senior students

Bryan ISD is doing what they can to recognize their senior students and bring a little normalcy to the end of their final year in high school.

Teachers, principals, and counselors on Monday passed out yard signs to help highlight seniors around town.

"It's a token of our gratitude. Our love for them just to say that we haven't forgotten about you, we love you, we care about," said Tommy Roberts principal of Bryan Collegiate High School.

Each sign will include the student's name and school.

"As your driving, you can see like all the seniors and think oh they're going through the same thing I am," said Priscila Escorza a senior at Collegiate High School.

Faculty was there to greet each student who came to pick up their yard signs. They held up signs of motivation, danced and played music.

"They've missed out on so many things, from moving prom, we still hope to have it, graduation we still hope to have it on our regular date but just seeing each other on a daily basis," said Mario Bye principal of Rudder High School.

Seniors like Valeria Gutierrez says the district's efforts are very much appreciated.

"Graduation is what really matters the most to many of us and for Bryan ISD still finding every way possible to make that happen I feel like is very special for all of us," said Gutierrez.

Some students are still processing that they won't be returning to class but they're choosing to look on the bright side.

"It really did hurt, but I don't think it has fully hit me yet," said Makenna Muth a senior at Rudder High School "Just because we're not coming back doesn't mean you've got to quit and it's over. You can still make the best of senior year," said Muth.

To help bring some excitement to seniors Bryan ISD will allow students to decorate their graduation caps this year. Students will need to turn in their ideas for approval by May 11.