Bryan ISD holds drive-by for drop-offs and returns

Bryan ISD students are officially saying goodbye to the school year this week.

Monday marked the last day assignments were due. On Wednesday, students did a drive-by through the campuses to pick up any items they left behind. They also dropped off textbooks and district-issued laptops.

Bryan High School principal Lane Buban says he’s hoping things can return to some sort of normal by next fall.

“Our kids and our parents have done really well with the change and just adapting to the new way, the process of having to do graduation and end-of-school stuff,” Buban continued. “We miss our kids and I just feel horrible for them for missing out on things they would normally be doing right now at the end of the school year.”

The district is continuing drop-offs and pick-ups Thursday, May 21 starting at 8:30 a.m. They are running it by last names.

If your last name starts with M-R, drive-by time is from 8:30 - 11:00 a.m. For those with last names beginning with S-Z, you can drive by 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Buban says if students cannot come by this week, they will collect and return items in the fall when kids go back to school.

More information about the district drive-by can be found in the 'Related Links' section.

