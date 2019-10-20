Bryan ISD hosts open house for new technical training complex

Bryan Independent School District hosted an open house Sunday for its new Career & Technical Education Complex (CTEC).

Hundreds packed the complex to catch a glimpse of the new facility and machines students from Bryan, Snook, and Caldwell ISD are training with.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said in her speech to the crowd that the complex was a true community effort, putting school districts with local industries and higher education to build a dream for our kids.

The community had the chance to see the areas where students are learning skills in construction, welding, robotics, automotive, and industrial engineering.

"We are able to offer programs that a lot of districts don’t offer,” said CTE Director David Reynolds. “We are giving these kids the chance to learn some high tech skills in some high needs areas across the state.”

Sarah Carrillo, a senior at Rudder High School, says being an engineer has been her dream since she was little, and this opportunity from Bryan ISD is helping her take another step towards that goal.

"I got this opportunity to come to this school, and do something cool and get out of my zone,” said Carrillo. “Then when I came here they had all these cool machines and I am glad I took the chance.”

The five-million-dollar complex gives the students hands-on opportunities and real-life experience that will be useful for their futures.

"We get certificates and it's a very good thing for looking for a job or going into college it's a great opportunity,” said Carrillo.

