Bryan ISD issuing laptops for students

On Monday, Bryan ISD announced students won't go back to the classrooms until at least Apr. 13. To help kids stay on track they've started handing out Chromebooks to families that need them.

"A lot of teachers are assigning things that they do in the classroom," said Leah Bartlett, a teacher at Mitchell Elementary.

Lena Rush has multiple kids in Bryan ISD and stopped by the Technology Service Center on Tuesday to pick up an extra laptop.

"I have multiple children at home and their sharing devices. So, picking up an extra one so they can get all of their work done is really helpful for our family," said Rush.

At Bryan High, parents and students were standing in line for the same reason.

"That's what is important. I need them to do their work. My oldest is about to graduate," said Quintin Ford, a Bryan ISD parent.

To get a laptop you do need to fill out a survey on the Bryan ISD website. If you haven't heard from your teacher, they're encouraging you to reach out.