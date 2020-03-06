Bryan ISD librarians deliver books to local laundromats

Librarians throughout Bryan ISD were looking to create different outreach programs within the community.

Michelle Doyel, a librarian at Fannin Elementary, came up with the idea for the Bryan ISD Laundromat Program. It’s an effort to get books to kids in a less traditional setting, but one where families can sometimes spend a lot of time.

Every Friday for the last several weeks Doyel stops by ten laundromats around Bryan to replenish their libraries.

“We’ve noticed at about three locations of the ten that all the books are gone by the time we go back and that’s great. That’s what we want,” said Doyel.

Doyel says she and other district librarians were trying to come up with ways to get kids reading.

“Where else can we reach these kids that are spending time with nothing to do,” said Doyel. “I grew up using laundromats as a little girl and I thought, what a perfect place.”

A lot of the books have been donated by Half Price Books in College Station. Other donations have come from teachers and parents.

Doyel says the program is in the beginning phase but they’ll continue to do it through summer break.

“It really matters to us that these children have books in their hands,” said Doyel.

If you have any books you’d like to donate, they can be dropped off on 800 Texas Avenue in Bryan at the Bryan ISD Technology Support Center.

