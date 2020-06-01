Bryan ISD makes changes to school year start and end date

Bryan ISD schools will start two days earlier on August 17, 2020 and end two days later on May 28, 2021. Those changes were made during a meeting Monday of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees.

Other changes have been made to Professional Development days. Students would normally have the day off but will have an early dismissal.

“We have built-in so much professional development in Bryan ISD that we were able to convert some of that so that way we didn’t cause a major disruption to our teachers,” said Superintendent Christie Whitebeck.

Bryan ISD Board President Mike McCall says they didn’t want to make drastic changes.

“This is probably one of the least disruptive routes while ensuring that we were maximizing the classroom time and the teacher and the student time,” said McCall.

At the beginning of May, the Texas Education Agency encouraged Texas school districts to make changes anticipating COVID-19 concerns.

“It wasn’t a requirement but something that we felt like we were open to,” said Whitbeck.

Whitbeck says they were able to figure out a plan that works best for the district. These changes to the school calendar will put Bryan ISD at a 180 day school year. This qualifies the district for funding that allows an extra 30 days of learning for Pre-K through 5.

“It’s designed to help kids have less gaps when they’re young and when they’re growing and they’re learning at such a rapid rate,” said Whitbeck.

Another topic up for discussion was what online learning options would look like in the Fall.

“Perhaps there’s brick and mortar just like we know. There’s online for kids who need that and maybe there’s a hybrid for kids who need part and part,” said Whitbeck.

The district is still working on a plan to make students, staff, and parents comfortable and will be sending out a survey this week to figure out what the need looks like in the district.

You can look at the new calendar by clicking here.