Bryan ISD ready to showcase their different programs

Bryan ISD is hosting a showcase event to give you can inside look into what the district has to offer.

The showcase is a community-wide event that's open to the entire Brazos Valley so they can see everything that's offered at the district. The event is being described as a fun gathering packed with different activities.

The district says they offer more programs than anyone in the area making it a great choice for parents and kids looking for a program to join.

The event takes place at Rudder High School on February 1 at 10 a.m. There will be a free lunch provided for attendees. Admission is free and comes with a door prize and access to the petting zoo.