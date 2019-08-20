Bryan ISD students begin first day of school

Thousands of Bryan students went back to class Tuesday. One elementary school got a special welcome from some Aggies.

Kids at Johnson Elementary got some high fives and cheers from the Texas A&M volleyball and equestrian teams as they entered school.

Bryan ISD started their first year of full day pre-kindergarten for the little ones.

The districts theme is to "Be Essential" as they continue to focus on the character of all grade levels.

We are going to lead with servant hearts, continue to rock the Essential Eight and to get all stakeholders involved as we create life-long learners," said principal Amy Thomman on how they will be applying the districts theme.

Students will be learning how to be considerate through kindness in August and September.

You are encouraged to help spread the word about the importance of kindness.

