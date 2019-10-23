Bryan ISD students get national recognition

Six Bryan ISD seniors were recognized as National Merit Commended students, and two seniors were honored in the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program.

Bryan Collegiate's Aaron Collier & Bryan High's Shannon Keyser, Lauryn Woods, Charles Weltens, Brandon Garza and Caleb Peterson were named a National Merit Commended students, which means they placed among the top 50,000 students of the more than 1.5 million students taking the PSAT/NMSQT.

Collegiate's Emilio Zambrano and BHS' Brandon Garza were recognized students in the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program, which means they are among the top 2.5 percent of Hispanic/Latino PSAT/NMSQT test-takers.