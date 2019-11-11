Bryan ISD students show support on Veterans Day

Students at Fannin Elementary School created a school-wide Veterans Day project.

It’s all thanks to Aaron Gneiding, a student-teacher at Fannin who is also a veteran. Gneiding said he wanted to do something special this year for those serving our country.

"I just had a buddy move to South Korea to be stationed there for the next three years. I reached out to him and said, 'Hey, can I send you something,'” said Gneiding.

The students started their cards in September to make sure they would be delivered to South Korea on time. More than 100 cards were mailed and received within the last couple of weeks.

“Some of them are saying thank you, or I love you and they get to draw a picture, whatever kind of picture they want,” said Gneiding.

Gnieding says he remembers receiving cards while he was in the service and says he hopes to help return the support.

"It meant the world to me. It really did, and I’m hoping the soldiers on the other end will feel the same way I did during that time,” said Gneiding.